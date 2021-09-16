BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer track packs and fort building kits this fall, available to reserve starting Monday, Sept. 20.

Each track pack includes an animal tracks matching game, an animal tracks journal, a tracks stamp and ink pad, an outdoor activity "fundana" and outdoor adventure games, a release said. Each fort building kit includes rope, clips, two flashlights, two s'more sticks, STEM and LEGO challenges and a backpack.

Packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The cost is $15 per pack. To buy an activity pack, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.