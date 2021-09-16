PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Marcie Rendon's "The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

Rendon, author of "Girl Gone Missing" and "Murder on the Red River," will talk about her history of writing and how her Ojibwe heritage and connection to the land around her formed and shaped her story, a release said.

Rendon is listed on Oprah Magazine’s 2020 list of 31 Native American authors to read, and has also received several writing awards for her work.

The program is open to the public and free to attend.