BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host a "Travel to Portugal and Spain" program presented by Linda Nordlund at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Gonvick Community Center, 170 Main St.

Nordlund traveled to northern Spain on a memorable El Camino trail in 2018, and did a tour of the backroads of Portugal and Spain in 2019. She stayed in Portuguese pousadas and Spanish paradores, restored historic inns, castles convents and manor home monasteries, a release said.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.