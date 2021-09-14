Headwaters Art Club: The Headwaters Art Club will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 16 to Dec. 16 and Jan. 6 to May 5. This club is available to grades 3-6. Participants will practice age-appropriate art techniques in an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere with high-quality art instruction and mentorship, the release said. For an additional fee, students can participate in a supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. before the class starts. Snacks and art supplies will be provided. Sessions will not be held on Oct. 21, Nov. 11, Nov. 25 and March 10. Space is limited, and the cost to join is $500 per child. Limited financial assistance is available.

Young Artist Club: The Young Artist Club will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 and Jan. 4 to May 3. This club, available to grades K-2, is an introduction to formal art instruction for children. Participants will explore basic art concepts through projects while using different art forms, a release said. The group will get a feel for how to do art with a large group in an art room setting. Art supplies will be provided. Space is limited and the cost to join is $450 per child. Limited financial assistance is available.

Teen Art Club: The Teen Art Club will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 and Jan. 4 to May 3. This club is an opportunity for participants in grades 7-12 to explore art in a fun and supportive studio setting. Club members will start with the basics and create work at their own pace, exploring concepts and skills through different projects, the release said. The group will work with watercolor, acrylic, clay, drawing and more. Snacks and art supplies will be provided. Space is limited and the cost to join is $500 per student. Limited financial assistance is available.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Registration fees can be paid all at once or in monthly installments. The monthly installment plan allows participants to sign up for automatic billing to pay the program fee off in 5-6 months, billed the first of each month.

To learn more or register for art clubs, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.