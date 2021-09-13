BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Outdoor Adventure Club from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 16, at North Country Park.

Members will learn about fort building, animals and animal tracks, pollinators, birds and more. Each week a different topic will be explored, and there will be games, crafts and snacks, a release said.

Participants are asked to dress for the weather, and the club will move to Bemidji City Park in case of inclement weather.

The club will meet every Thursday through Oct. 21, and cost to register is $45 per person for all six weeks. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.