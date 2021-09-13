BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will offer a day trip to the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm on Friday, Oct. 1.

"The Minnesota Discovery Center’s Museum is a 33,000-square-foot facility that houses artifacts, examines mining methods, explores regional geology, and hosts traveling exhibits that help illuminate the spirit and sensibilities of Iron Range pioneers and their descendants," a release said. "The center highlights the story of the predominantly European immigrants who migrated to this region at the turn of the 20th century to find work in the burgeoning iron ore industry."

The trip is open to all ages. The cost to participate is $55 per person, which includes the bus ride, tickets to the museum, a trolley ride and lunch. The bus will leave from Bagley at 8 a.m. and return at about 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Reservations are required and payment must be received by Friday, Sept. 24.

Checks can be made payable to NELL and sent to NELL Trip P.O. Box 585, Bagley, MN, 55621, or the fee can be paid at a NELL program. Participants are asked to include a phone number or email so details can be sent before the trip, the release said.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.