BEMIDJI -- The newest StoryWalk put on by the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will be available at North Country Park until Sept. 20.

The story is about a little otter, a release said. This story is part of a series of StoryWalks in Bemidji, which allow children an interactive way to get outside and read while walking from page to page.

North Country Park is located at 1001 30th St. NW. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Carnegie. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

