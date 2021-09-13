BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Nature Play and Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays starting Sept. 13, at North Country Park's Natural Playground, 1001 30th St. NW.

Participants will be able to enjoy a few stories and have time to play during the outdoor preschool program, a release said. Attendees are asked to plan for the weather.

The program is free to attend, and weekly sessions will run through Oct. 25, weather permitting.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.