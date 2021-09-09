BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host a program presented by Eric Bergeson at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, 642 Main Ave. N in Bagley.

Bergeson, an author and gardener, has been involved in the nursery business all of his life. He owned Bergeson Nursery, a business started by his grandfather Melvin in 1936, for 17 years. He has spoken to hundreds of groups about gardening, and was a host of cable television’s "Little Garden on the Prairie," a release said.

He recently published “Let's Grow on the Northern Prairie,” a call-to-action to beautify our region with hardy trees, as well as effective annual and perennial plantings, the release said.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m., and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.