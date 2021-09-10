BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and the Birds, Bees, Butterflies Bemidji group are set to hold a Monarch Butterfly Festival and "Bemidji Connecting with Nature" event on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with featured speaker Larry Weber at the American Indian Resource Center on the Bemidji State campus. Attendees are then invited to North Country Park at 1 p.m. to hear the Annual Barta Butterfly Report and Annual Brian Bird Report, as well as a re-signing of the Mayor's Monarch Pledge.

There will also be children's activities available, and a raptor demonstration by the Headwaters Science Center. Several area organizations will also have tables at the event, the release said.