BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host an online art auction, with bidding starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18 and ending at noon on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Nearly 140 items will be available including wood and fiber arts, jewelry, ceramic, sculpture, paintings, prints and more. Online preview and registration are currently open, and there is no cost to register. Items will be added regularly for preview until bidding begins, a release said.

"Auction purchases help Watermark to nurture the growth, development of, and access to the visual arts in northern Minnesota," the release said.

The event is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.