BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department will host a 9/11 20th anniversary memorial service at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the parking lot of Marketplace Foods, 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The service will include speakers, music, fellowship and a presenting of the colors, a release said.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

7:35 a.m. - Honor Guard presents the colors

7:42 a.m. - Bagpipes



7:46 a.m. - Moment of silence (American Airlines Flight 11 hits North Tower)



7:47 a.m. - Speaker



7:53 a.m. - Music



8:00 a.m. - Bagpipes



8:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (United Airlines Flight 175 hits South Tower)



8:05 to 8:30 a.m. - Various speakers, public invited “What 9/11 means to me”



8:35 a.m. - Bagpipes



8:37 a.m. - Moment of silence (Flight 77 hits Pentagon with 59 people on board, 125 military and civilians killed)



8:38 to 8:55 a.m. - Music



8:55 a.m. - Bagpipes



8:59 a.m. - Moment of silence (South Tower collapses)



9:00 a.m. - Bag pipes and music



9:07 a.m. - Moment of silence (Flight 93 crashes in Pennsylvania 40 passengers and crew killed)



9:10 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. - Music and fellowship



9:25 a.m. - Bagpipes and returning of the colors



9:28 a.m. - North Tower collapses



9:30 a.m. - Return of the colors



9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Public visitation



Attendees are asked to arrive early, and refreshments will be available. For more information, call Captain Ben Hein at (218) 556-5286.