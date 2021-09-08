BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department will host a 9/11 20th anniversary memorial service at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the parking lot of Marketplace Foods, 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
The service will include speakers, music, fellowship and a presenting of the colors, a release said.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
- 7:35 a.m. - Honor Guard presents the colors
- 7:42 a.m. - Bagpipes
- 7:46 a.m. - Moment of silence (American Airlines Flight 11 hits North Tower)
- 7:47 a.m. - Speaker
- 7:53 a.m. - Music
- 8:00 a.m. - Bagpipes
- 8:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (United Airlines Flight 175 hits South Tower)
- 8:05 to 8:30 a.m. - Various speakers, public invited “What 9/11 means to me”
- 8:35 a.m. - Bagpipes
- 8:37 a.m. - Moment of silence (Flight 77 hits Pentagon with 59 people on board, 125 military and civilians killed)
- 8:38 to 8:55 a.m. - Music
- 8:55 a.m. - Bagpipes
- 8:59 a.m. - Moment of silence (South Tower collapses)
- 9:00 a.m. - Bag pipes and music
- 9:07 a.m. - Moment of silence (Flight 93 crashes in Pennsylvania 40 passengers and crew killed)
- 9:10 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. - Music and fellowship
- 9:25 a.m. - Bagpipes and returning of the colors
- 9:28 a.m. - North Tower collapses
- 9:30 a.m. - Return of the colors
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Public visitation
Attendees are asked to arrive early, and refreshments will be available. For more information, call Captain Ben Hein at (218) 556-5286.