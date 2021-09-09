SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin is set to open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The center will offer a treasure hunt booklet to visitors on both days, to help people spot “treasures” in each of the historic buildings, a release said. There will also be several gnomes in the buildings for visitors to find.

"Sunday is National Grandparents Day, so visitors are encouraged to bring their grandparents with them and take a walk down memory lane," the release said.

Admission to the center is free, and donations will be accepted. For more information or to make an appointment, call (218) 785-2000.