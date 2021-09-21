BEMIDJI -- Lake Bemidji State Park will hold Yoga at the Park classes from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the state park, 3401 State Park Road NE.

Classes will focus on breathing, stretching and postures. Attendees will perform strong, steady movements, utilizing breathing techniques, a release said. All levels are welcome.

Attendees are asked to bring a mat and any props, such as blocks or a blanket.

Pre-registration is required. To register, email jmichelem@gmail.com or text (320) 260-7757. For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us.