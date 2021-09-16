BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature "Juggling for Jesus" with Daniel Carpenter and music by singer and guitarist Carrie Grace. Debbie Crabtree of Fergus Falls will also explain why good communication is "An Eternal Investment," a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.