BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host an "Artistry through the Lens" presentation by photographer Lowell Wolff from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Wolff will discuss his perspective on the difference between 'taking' and 'making' a photograph," a release said. "When shooting, he begins with the intention to use artistic elements in the creation of an image that is far more nuanced than simply 'taking' a photo to capture the subject."

Applying visual arts elements such as lighting, patterns, leading lines, shapes, textures and composition, Wolff uses camera tools like shutter speed and depth of view to create his final image, the release said.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., talk begins at 6 p.m. with a question and answer session to follow. The event is free to attend and registration is not required.

Wolff’s exhibit, "Reflections of Northern Minnesota," is currently on display at Watermark in the Lakeview Gallery through Sept. 25. Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net.