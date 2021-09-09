PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Connie Lounsbury's "Hobos of the Great Depression" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

Connie Lounsbury is the author of seven books and 28 short stories. Her eighth book will be released on Oct. 19. She writes historical novels, memoirs, short stories, and is a frequent contributor to Guideposts magazines and books, a release said. She has also been awarded several prestigious writing awards.

"Lounsbury will talk about the depression, hobos, hobo jungles, the CCC camps and how Art, a 14-year-old boy whose father told him he had to leave home to become a homeless migrant because there were too many younger children at home to feed," the release said. "She will talk about how he survived on his own during those terrible growing-up years on his own."

The program is open to the public and free to attend.