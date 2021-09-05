BEMIDJI -- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will hold its annual Harvest Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

This event will be a showcase and celebration of locally grown food and locally produced products. Chef Amber Lynne from Table for 7 will also create a dish made of local components for attendees to sample, a release said.

Local farmers and producers will offer samples during the event and there will be a 10% discount throughout the store.

Outdoor events will include musical performances from Caige Jambor and April Aylesworth under the pergola, festive face painting and pumpkin painting for kids, the release said.