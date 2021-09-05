BEMIDJI -- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will hold its annual Harvest Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

This event will be a showcase and celebration of locally grown food and locally produced products. Chef Amber Lynne from Table for 7 will also create a dish made of local components for attendees to sample, a release said.

Local farmers and producers will offer samples during the event and there will be a 10% discount throughout the store.

Outdoor events will include musical performances from Caige Jambor and April Aylesworth under the pergola, festive face painting and pumpkin painting for kids, the release said.

Newsletter signup for email alerts