BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

The featured speaker will be Jan Werlein with her presentation "God’s Tools for Victory."

"Many of us are waiting for God to move. Many tools have been given to us, but the question is: are we using them?" Werlein said in a release. "I believe God is waiting for us to use the many tools He is giving us for victory."

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area