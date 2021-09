BEMIDJI -- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will host a sushi-making class with instructor Angie Ness at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Harmony's Community Kitchen.

Admission is $15 and all materials are provided by the co-op. All attendees are required to wear masks due to close proximity, a release said.

For more information, visit harmonyfoods.coop, call Kate at (218) 751-2009 ext. 107 or email at education@harmonyfoods.coop.