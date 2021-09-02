BEMIDJI -- Our Revolution Bemidji and Project for Change are partnering to host two Minneapolis NAACP Labor Day fundraiser events, Sept. 5-6.

The first event will be an "Honoring Labor and Diversity" fundraiser dinner at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Nelson Ave. NW.

The event will include dinner, speakers and a silent auction. The featured speaker will be Cynthia Wilson, vice president of the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP. Wilson, currently a supervisor at the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Department, has a long record of advocating for people of color and women, a release said.

The meal will include brats, hotdogs, beans, salad and water. The event is family friendly, free to attend and nonpartisan. Goodwill offerings will be accepted, and proceeds from the event will go to NAACP MPLS, the release said.

The second event will be an "Honoring Labor" fundraiser and lasagna dinner at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, at the Rotary Pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park.

Bemidji City Councilwoman Audrey Thayer will be the keynote speaker at the event. Topics of discussion will include Pope Francis’ teachings on unions and the Fight for $15, a movement that aims to raise the minimum wage. Local elected officials will also be invited and encouraged to give remarks, the release said.

Cost to attend is $25. To purchase a ticket, visit www.projectforchange.org.