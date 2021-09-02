BEMIDJI -- First City Squares will begin this year's dance schedule with two dances at the Bemidji United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The first dance will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. The theme for the dance will be "Red and Black, We are Back!" Attendees are encouraged to wear red and black clothing, a release said. The caller will be Charlie Huhtala, and finger food will be provided.

The second dance will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. The theme will be "Hippie/Boho Wear." The caller will be Abe Maier, and a potluck dinner will follow the dance.

All dancers, those wishing to dance and spectators are welcome to attend, the release said.