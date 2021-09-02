BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative community room, 4111 Technology Drive NW #290.

The featured speaker will be Justin Hoover, who grew up in Dora Lake, Minn. on a hunting and fishing resort.

"He came to know Christ at the age of 21 through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. After graduating from college, God called him to pursue his passion for aviation with Mission Aviation Fellowship in Indonesia," a release said. "While there, he was given the opportunity to preach in villages and God confirmed his call as an evangelist to the nations. He returned to the United States and completed a Masters of Divinity from Bethel Seminary."

For six years, Hoover pastored in Hastings and Minneapolis before working with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as a crusade director, both in the US and internationally, the release said. Justin’s passion is revival, winning souls and planting churches in every nation.

"His testimony is one of faith in Jesus who always meets every need and leads in remarkable ways," the release said.