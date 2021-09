BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program to offer afterschool meals to kids at the club beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Free meals will be provided to all enrolled children. Meals will meet nutritional standards established by the USDA, a release said.

Meals will be offered from 2:40 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with select days off. The program will end on June 3, 2022.