BEMIDJI -- A series of American education classes will be held at 142 Paul Bunyan Drive NW throughout September, October and November.

Here's a look at the class schedule:

Land of Hope -- Hillsdale College Courses: This five-session course provides a broad and unbiased study essential to the cultivation of intelligent patriotism. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. The cost to attend is $25 for all five classes. The instructor is Wayne Tieman.

Constitution Alive: This six-session course will teach about the U. S. Constitutional and help people learn to take tangible action steps to preserve liberty. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19. The cost to attend is $25 for all six classes. The instructor is Shirlee Walker.

Bible Study -- Biblical Worldview: This six-session Bible study course will help attendees understand today’s world from the perspective of the Bible. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. The cost to attend is $25 for all six classes. The instructor is Jeff Meyer.

Movie Nights: Movie nights are offered for participants who want to view movies or videos related to current events. Cheryl and George Brook will be facilitating a discussion after the movie. Movie nights will be held each month, with the first one from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The featured movie will be “Bad Decisions, The Joe Biden Story." Following movie nights are scheduled for Oct. 16 and Nov. 20. The cost to attend is $5 per session.

Moderated Discussion of Current Events: This event is open to anyone who wants to discuss the latest news topics. The first session will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. Barbara Zentek will facilitate the event. The border crisis will be the first topic. Following moderated discussions are set for Oct. 18 and Nov. 18. The cost to attend is $5 per session.

Conceal and Carry: This class will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. As interest dictates, there will also be classes scheduled for October and November. William Beise is the instructor. The cost to attend is $85. For more information, contact Wayne Tieman.

For more information on classes, email Wayne Tieman at tieman13@yahoo.com or Shirlee Walker at shirleewalker31@gmail.com. To register, visit www.beltramigop.com or stop in at 142 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.