BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now accepting applications from those interested in serving on its Board of Directors.

The NMF board is looking to elect new members at its board meeting in November, with newly elected directors starting their four-year terms in December, a release said.

"NMF invests resources, facilitates collaboration and promotes philanthropy to make the region a better place to live and work," the release said. "The vision of the foundation is that Northwest Minnesota will be a place where communities and people work together to foster opportunity, promote philanthropy and enrich the lives of all residents."

The NMF Board of Directors is made up of 12 adults who live within the 12-county region: Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau, or one of the two tribal nations, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Reservation.

NMF encourages applications from all who may be interested from throughout the region. NMF is particularly encouraging people from the following groups to apply:

Those ages 40 or younger

Residents of the following counties or regions: Norman, Kittson, Hubbard, Polk, Beltrami, Red Lake, Pennington, Red Lake Nation, White Earth Reservation

Indigenous persons, persons of color, LGBTQ, low-income, or immigrants or new Americans

Those working in banking, health care, manufacturing, nonprofit, low-income serving, arts or early childhood

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 26.

For a full position description, visit www.nwmf.org/news/job-openings. Applications can be completed at form.jotform.com/212354256533048.