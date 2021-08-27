BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Rotary Club and Bemidji Sunrise Rotary Club are holding a rose sale fundraiser, with sales running until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The cost is $15 per dozen roses, and customers can choose between red or multi-colored roses. Free local delivery is offered if a customer purchases 10 dozen or more for one business or family. Otherwise, customers are given half of their ticket stub to be shown when they pick up their roses.

The deadline to order roses is noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Delivery of 10 dozen or more roses to one location will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, and pick-up for all other sales will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Lueken's Village Foods North, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, just inside the front door.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Customers are encouraged to bring their ticket stub for a seamless pick-up experience. Limited roses are available for day-of purchases. Any roses not picked up by 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 will be donated to nursing homes or care facilities.

Money earned from the sale will go toward local projects such as the Interactive Playground, the Natural Playground at North Country Park, dictionaries for third graders in ISD 31 as well as outlying school districts, scholarships and youth leadership camp registrations.

Tickets can be purchased from any Rotarian, online at bemidjirotary.org or by contacting Rose Sale Coordinator Wendy Otness at wendyotness@hotmail.com.