BEMIDJI -- The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for North Country Park's new Natural Playground will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at the park, 1001 30th St. NW.

The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Bemidji Rotary Club to open the newest playground in town. The playground features native plants and flowers, butterfly houses, insect hotels, a sand and water area with water channel and pumps, fort building stations, play kitchen and lab, a whale drum and other features, most made of natural elements, a release said.

"The intent of the natural playground is to connect children to nature," the release said. "Nature has so many opportunities to offer children of all ages to play and have fun while gaining a greater appreciation of our natural world."

The program will include a welcome by Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, and a project overview by Parks and Recreation Commissioner Bethany Wesley and Bemidji Rotary Club Members Deb Pfaff and Lynn Eaton. The overview will be followed by an official ribbon-cutting, the release said.

Following the program, Parks and Recreation staff will provide sand toys, fort-building supplies, cooking play utensils and a story walk through North Country Park.

Everyone is welcome at the event, and there is no cost to attend.