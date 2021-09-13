BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a 3D Creature Sculpture class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Children ages 6 and older will create three-dimensional creatures using found objects, paint, glue and their imaginations, a release said. All supplies will be provided.

The cost to attend is $15 for non-members or $12 for members. To register, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Beginning Sept. 1, artwork created by area youth will be rotated throughout the year in Watermark's Education Studio Gallery. Work from this summer's Mark Makers Art Camp will open the fall season.