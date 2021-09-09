BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host a series of programs beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, 642 Main Ave. N in Bagley.

Each class will begin with coffee at 9 a.m. followed by the program at 9:30. Programs are free to attend, but donations are encouraged, a release said.

Here's a look at the fall class schedule:

Sept. 15: Eric Bergeson will discuss his latest book “Let's Grow on the Northern Prairie" at Grace Free Lutheran Church.

Sept. 22: Linda Nordlund will take attendees on a trip through Spain and Portugal at the Gonvick Community Center.

Sept. 29: Photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman will take attendees on a trip around Minnesota at the Bagley American Legion.

Oct. 6: Jessie Veeder, musician and storyteller from North Dakota, will present at the Fosston Library.

Oct. 13: David Jones will host his presentation, “The 1939 Olympics,” at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clearbrook.

Oct. 20: Dick Roue will review shipwrecks on the Great Lakes at the McIntosh Community Center.

Oct. 27: Local writer and historian Becky Colebank will share stories of World War I soldiers from Clearwater County at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leonard.



NELL is also sponsoring a trip to the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm on Oct. 1. The deadline to sign up for the trip is Sept. 24, and the cost to attend is $55.

For more information on classes, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146, or pick up a program at the first event.