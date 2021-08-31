"Earth Matters," sponsored by the Surface Design Association, is an exhibition explores how ecological considerations are factored into the making of art, a release said.

The SDA will also host an online reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. "Earth Matters" juror Nnenna Okore, and award winners Linda Belden, Emily Sullivan Smith, Sandi Goldstein and Ruth Tabancay, will be featured at the reception. This event will include juror remarks, artist presentations and an opportunity to connect with other attendees in a small group setting, the release said.

"Juror Nnenna Okore, a Fulbright recipient, is passionate about environmental issues and is currently involved in collaborative environmental projects in Australia," the release said. "Throughout her long career as an artist, researcher and teacher, she has focused on ecological issues steeped in artistic practice, pedagogy and social engagement."

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.surfacedesign.org.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 30. A virtual gallery of "Earth Matters" will be also be available to view online. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org/earth-matters.