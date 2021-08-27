BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church is set to hold a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

The concert will feature Victoria Korovljev and Nicola Korovljev. Victoria recently completed her Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Minnesota, and Nicola is working on his Doctorate in Guitar Performance from the University of Minnesota.

Vocal selections will include classical repertoire including familiar opera favorites, and Nicola will be playing Bach on an instrument he built himself, a release said.

There will be a free-will offering following the program.