BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will hold its annual membership meeting and member appreciation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the center's dining room, 216 Third St. NW.

All Bemidji Senior Center members are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be a drawing for door prizes, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information on how to become a member of the Senior Center, call (218) 751-8836.