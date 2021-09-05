BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Bemidji Police and Fire Departments to offer a Home Alone course from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. NW.

This course will help students learn how to handle different situations when they are left home alone, a release said. Students will also learn fire safety skills, basic first aid skills and information about injury prevention and health including rescue breathing, choking and poison control.

The cost to attend is $15 per person, and the program is limited to 20 participants.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

The course is sponsored by Midco and Sanford Health. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.