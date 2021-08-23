SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin is set to open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The historic buildings will be open to the public, as well as the main gallery exhibit, a release said.

Starting Sept. 1, the history center will move to fall and winter hours and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by appointment and occasional weekends through the winter.

Admission to the center is free. For more information or to make an appointment, call (218) 785-2000.