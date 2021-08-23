BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a performance of the Third Coast Chamber Collective Festival at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

The performance, called "Songs of Our Home," is a celebration of the rich and diverse heritage of nationalities that immigrated to the Iron Range and whose legacy, culture and traditions are still deeply rooted in the area, a release said.

"The Collective is comprised of artists who perform internationally and have appeared in the world’s most renowned concert halls from Russia, Poland, Paraguay and the United States," the release said. "They've come together to explore the beauty of compositions inspired by Scandinavian and Bohemian landscapes and traditional melodies."

To purchase tickets, visit reifcenter.secure.force.com/ticket. Attendees are asked to wear masks during the event. To learn more about the festival and other performances in the area, visit www.itascaorchestra.org.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call the center at (218) 444-7570.