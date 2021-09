BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Indian Community Development Center will hold an Opioid Awareness Response Gathering event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The NWICDC has partnered with the Red Lake Overdose Response Team to host the event, which will include information booths, food, and speakers including Bemidji Police Cheif Mike Mastin.

The event will be held at the NWICDC, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call the center at (218) 759-2022.