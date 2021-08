BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Baptist Church will host an old-fashioned outdoor carnival at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the church, 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Free food and games will be available, including ring toss, a shooting gallery, a cupcake walk, darts and balloons, a dunk tank, popcorn, hot dogs, cotton candy and more, a release said.

For more information, call (218) 751-9311 or visit www.bemidjibaptist.com.