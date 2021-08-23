BEMIDJI -- Artist Maggie Thompson, whose exhibit "Dakobijibe – She Ties Things Together" is currently on display at Watermark Art Center, will hold an artist talk and two workshops this weekend.

A reception will be held at Watermark from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, with an author talk starting at 6 p.m.

The first community workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Wild Rice Days in Mahnomen, 202 Main St. The second workshop will be outdoors at Watermark from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

During the workshops, participants will use unconventional materials to rethink what can be used to create collaborative or independent pieces that behave similarly to traditional fabric, a release said.

Participants are invited to bring their own found materials or to use provided materials like zip ties, pipe cleaners, film strips and wire. Finished work will be put on display in Watermark, the release said.

"Dakobijibe" will be featured through Oct. 29 in the Miikanan Gallery inside Watermark Art Center. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call the center at (218) 444-7570.