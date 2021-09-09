BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a series of Connecting with Kids Through Art classes throughout September at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Pre-registration is required for the series of free classes, and sign-up sheets are available at the gallery. Class size is limited to eight students and is open to ages 8-18. All materials will be provided by the instructors. Masks are required for teachers and students, a release said.

Here's a look at the schedule for the month:

"Origami Scramble Keepsake Book" with instructor Mary Knox-Johnson will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Attendees will use colors and shapes to make a small keepsake book. Open to ages 9 and older.

"Wood Burning on Cedar Shake" with instructor Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Students will learn beginner/intermediate wood-burning methods to complete a wood-burned pattern on a wooden cedar shake. Open to ages 8 and older.



"Copper/Paper Framed Picture" with instructor Diane Collison-Jones will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. Participants will create a handcrafted copper and paper framed picture. Open to ages 9 and older.



"Watercolor Backgrounds" with instructor Marion Caroline will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. Attendees will learn about watercolor methods, products and backgrounds. Open to ages 12 and older.



"Acrylic Painting with Palette Knife" with instructor Grace Garland will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. This class is geared toward beginner or intermediate students. Participants will paint an 8-by-10 canvas featuring lilacs and a butterfly using a palette knife. Open to ages 9 and older.



"Drawing 101" with instructor Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Attendees will learn the basics of drawing. Open to ages 9 and older.



"Kumihimo-Japanese Braiding" with instructor Bob Larson will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Students will braid strands into friendship bracelet patterns. Open to ages 9 and older.



"Chapstick Lotion Bars" with instructor Shannon Reyes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. Participants will learn about the properties of oils, then learn to melt and make their own chapstick. Open to ages 10 and older.



"Birch Bark Ornament" with instructors Fred and Laurie McGregor will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Attendees will make an ornament using birch bark. Open to ages 12 and older.

