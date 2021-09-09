BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a series of Connecting with Kids Through Art classes throughout September at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.
Pre-registration is required for the series of free classes, and sign-up sheets are available at the gallery. Class size is limited to eight students and is open to ages 8-18. All materials will be provided by the instructors. Masks are required for teachers and students, a release said.
Here's a look at the schedule for the month:
- "Origami Scramble Keepsake Book" with instructor Mary Knox-Johnson will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Attendees will use colors and shapes to make a small keepsake book. Open to ages 9 and older.
- "Wood Burning on Cedar Shake" with instructor Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Students will learn beginner/intermediate wood-burning methods to complete a wood-burned pattern on a wooden cedar shake. Open to ages 8 and older.
- "Copper/Paper Framed Picture" with instructor Diane Collison-Jones will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. Participants will create a handcrafted copper and paper framed picture. Open to ages 9 and older.
- "Watercolor Backgrounds" with instructor Marion Caroline will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. Attendees will learn about watercolor methods, products and backgrounds. Open to ages 12 and older.
- "Acrylic Painting with Palette Knife" with instructor Grace Garland will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. This class is geared toward beginner or intermediate students. Participants will paint an 8-by-10 canvas featuring lilacs and a butterfly using a palette knife. Open to ages 9 and older.
- "Drawing 101" with instructor Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Attendees will learn the basics of drawing. Open to ages 9 and older.
- "Kumihimo-Japanese Braiding" with instructor Bob Larson will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Students will braid strands into friendship bracelet patterns. Open to ages 9 and older.
- "Chapstick Lotion Bars" with instructor Shannon Reyes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. Participants will learn about the properties of oils, then learn to melt and make their own chapstick. Open to ages 10 and older.
- "Birch Bark Ornament" with instructors Fred and Laurie McGregor will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Attendees will make an ornament using birch bark. Open to ages 12 and older.
- "Chickadee in the Pines" with instructor Marion Caroline will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Students will paint a trio of chickadees in pines and birches with intermediate watercolor methods. Open to ages 12 and older.