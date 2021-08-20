BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is temporarily inviting customers to use the food shelf twice per month instead of just once.

The food shelf recently returned to pre-pandemic operations, with a mask requirement for customers. According to Director Mary Mitchell, recent visit numbers are down to less than half of normal.

"We have wonderful fresh produce from our farm and donated garden produce from the community that we want people to be able to use," Mitchell said in a release.

The two-visit model will last until further notice, and anyone facing challenges with food purchases is welcome at the food shelf, the release said. Mitchell especially encourages BSU and NTC students to come to the food shelf, as their parents’ income does not impact their eligibility when they aren't living at home.

“If you’re struggling and are unsure if you qualify, come on in,” Mitchell said. “Chances are you’ll be eligible as the guidelines are very generous.”

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.