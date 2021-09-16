BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a "Chickadee in the Pines" art class at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Marion Caroline will instruct the class. Attendees will have the option of painting in full colors or in a monochromatic study. Students may also bring in their own choice and the instructor will help them draw it out, a release said.

Pre-registration is required, and a sign-up sheet is located in the classroom at the gallery.