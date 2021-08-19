BEMIDJI -- Bi-County Community Action Programs is recruiting youth participants ages 16 to 24 for its annual YouthBuild program.

Bi-CAP provides an opportunity for participants to earn an hourly wage while while working towards their diploma, GED or adult diploma in a small group setting, a release said. Participants in the YouthBuild program will work four days a week to help build a home for a low-income community member.

YouthBuild participants build a work history while learning to work with a team of staff and peers. Participants will earn certifications to build a resume, explore education options beyond high school and receive assistance in the application or financial aid process.

Participants will also receive one-on-one mentoring from staff while working on personal goals, budgeting and other life skills, the release said.

Each participant is required to engage in two classroom days and two days of construction work experience per week for six months or more.

Those interested are asked to review eligibility requirements and complete an application and transcript request form by Aug. 20 for a chance to be considered for the weeklong orientation beginning Aug. 30.

Applications, information and an eligibility form can be picked up at 3023 Mill St. NE, County Road 406 or found online at www.bicap.org/projects/youth-build. For more information, call (218) 333-9836 or email yb.bji@bicap.org.