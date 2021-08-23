BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event featuring Mudsong at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Mudsong is composed of bandmates Craig Haugen, Pete McDonnell, Mary Overlie and Dan Schnackenberg.

"For the past decade, Mudsong has been crafting original, tale-length concerts that sound the heartache and hallelujah of our breaking human hearts," a release said. "If your head dips and nods like a descendant of Bill Withers, if your heart takes lyrical gut-punches from Dawes, or your hips wiggle to Stax’s Memphis soul, you’ll enjoy the rollicking, sometimes reeling, ride that is an evening with Mudsong."

Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, the release said. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

To sign up, email jjhgaard@gmail.com. In-person sign-ups will also be accepted starting at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Aurora Waasakone.

For more information, call John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.