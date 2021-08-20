BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series will wrap up with its final concert of the series at noon Wednesday, Aug. 25 at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave.

The last recital of the season will feature Sarah Carlson on the organ. Carlson will premier a new piece written and commissioned for First Lutheran by Aaron David Miller titled "Baruch Suite." The music is inspired by a new hymn based on the book of Baruch from the Apocrypha, a release said.

The new work of five movements features various sounds on the organ including the Bibigwan pipes, or the Native American flute, trumpet stop, mixtures and flutes. Also performing during the program are two of Carlson's organ students: Noelle Aguilera, a high school senior, and Andrew Breczinski, an eighth-grader.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door.

"The Bemidji Area Church Musicians committee is grateful to all the performers throughout the summer season and to all who have attended the recitals since we opened for in-person attendance at the end of June," the release said. "Our thanks also to all who have contributed financially throughout the summer."

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.