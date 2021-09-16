BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a Mini Musician program for children ages 2-5 and their guardians from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 20 to Nov. 9 at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The program includes musical vocabulary, rhythm activities and lots of songs and dancing. The playlist ranges from folk to classical to jazz and even rock, a release said.

Each session will be taught by Leisa Bragg, a piano, flute and voice instructor at Headwaters. She has a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Northern Colorado with over 30 years of experience teaching music to children and adults of all ages.

Bragg's goal is to give children a lively introduction into many genres and instruments, and to give parents and caregivers the confidence and skills to nurture a lifelong love of music in their child, the release said.

The cost is $100 per adult/child pair. Additional adult or child is $50. Limited financial assistance is available. Space is limited, advance registration is required.

For more information, call (218) 444-5606. To register, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.