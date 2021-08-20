BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will return with its last concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

"The final concert this season will feature one of Bemidji’s all-time favorite bands, Known Only Locally, along with a few friends. They will be performing the original songs of the late, undeniably great Jim Miller," a release said. "Known Only Locally keeps the tradition of top-notch homegrown North Country music alive and well."

In case of inclement weather, the backup location is Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW. Check out the Mississippi Music Facebook page for announcements regarding the concert.

This summer concert series, now wrapping up its fifth season, offers free, live music to the general public. Cold beer is available for purchase from Bemidji Brewing and food vendors will also be available during the concerts, the release said.

This Mississippi Music series is made possible due to the support of sponsors. Season sponsors are Paul Bunyan Communications and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the weekly sponsor for Wednesday's concert is Security Bank USA.