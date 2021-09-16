BEMIDJI -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is set to hold a walk to raise awareness for epilepsy at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at BSU's Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 17th St. NE.

Participants will "join the thousands who will walk across the state this fall to raise awareness for epilepsy, raise funds for EFMN, and raise a sense of community with others impacted by epilepsy," a release said.

Registration and pre-walk activities will start at 5:30 p.m. To learn more, visit efmn.org/walk or contact EFMN at (651) 287-2300 or walk@efmn.org.