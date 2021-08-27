PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning leads off its fall series with Mary and Bill Bailey's presentation, "A Farm, A Forest, a Little Blue Bird, and the Future -- Or, What Happens when a Farmer Marries a Bluebirder," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

"Mary and Bill Bailey, 2015 Tree Farmers of the Year, introduce us to the conservation practices that permeate their professions. They explain that they are two people with similar interests who grew up and spent much of their lives in different states, nearly 400 miles apart," a release said. "Their combined interests have a local and widespread impact on the environment and educational focus of the present and for generations to come."

HCLL will also celebrate its 20th birthday at this program by sharing cake and coffee with audience members. The program is open to the public and free to attend.