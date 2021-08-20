BEMIDJI -- Author Eric Dregni is set to talk about his book, "For the Love of Cod," at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Dregni, a language professor at Concordia University, will discuss his search for his Norwegian roots at the event, a release said.

Norway is often near or at the top of the World Happiness Report, but Dregni had his doubts about Norway being one of the happiest countries, the release said. "For the Love of Cod" is Dregni and his son Eilif's droll report on the state of purported Norwegian bliss.

